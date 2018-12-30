Schoolgirl sexually assaulted while walking home in Limerick village

AN 11-year-old schoolgirl was sexually assaulted in broad daylight as she walked home from school, a court has heard.

A 57-year-old man has pleaded guilty to charges relating to an incident, last year, in the village where the girl lives.

Detective Sergeant Vincent Brick of the divisional Protective Services Unit said the defendant approached the fifth-class pupil as she was walking home shortly after 3pm on May 15, 2017.

He said the girl’s mother knew “something was not quite right” when she arrived home later than normal and became concerned that something untoward had happened.

When questioned by her mother, the girl began crying and told her a man had hugged her and put his down the front of her pants and inside her underwear.

Local gardai were contacted and specially-trained detectives from the Protective Services Unit were assigned to investigate the matter.

Because of her age the victim was questioned by specialist interviewers about what happened.

A suspect was quickly identified and CCTV footage was obtained which confirmed he interacted with the schoolgirl for 11 minutes around the time of the offence. “It placed them in each others company – it corroborated what she told gardai,” said Detective Sgt Brick.

During interview, the defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, accepted he had “an exchange” with the young girl.

The man, who had been drinking on the day of the offence, initially told gardai he had just kissed the back of the girl’s hand before later stating that he could not deny the allegations as the girl was “not a liar”.

Judge Tom O’Donnell was told the man previously received a suspended sentence more than a decade ago for sexual assaulting another child.

In a letter which was written to the judge, the girl said she was bullied and mocked when she returned to school and that she is afraid the man will do it again.

She said what happened has affected her family and that she still suffers flashbacks and feels “sad and miserable and alone”.

Barrister Yvonne Quinn asked the court to note her client’s cooperation with gardai and that fact that alcohol “plays a major part in his life”.

The matter was adjourned to February.