Prison term for robbing wine, gum and cigarettes from Limerick petrol station

A MAN who pointed a knife at a worker during a robbery at a petrol station near his home has been jailed for two and-a-half years.

Martin O’Donnell, aged 35, of Derrynane, Old Cork Road had pleaded guilty to a number of charges relating to an incident at Amber, Old Cork Road on October 2, 2017.

During a sentencing hearing before Christmas Garda Brian Guilfoyle said the defendant, who was wearing a Liverpool jacket, entered the store at around 8.20pm and placed a bottle of wine and chewing gum in his pockets.

He then approached the counter and produced the knife before demanding cigarettes from the employee, who was aged in his mid-20s.

Mr O’Donnell, who had his face covered with a scarf, was given cigarettes by the worker before he left the store on foot.

Gardai were alerted and the defendant was arrested walking nearby less than an hour later. The stolen property was recovered after it was located in his pockets.

Garda Guilfoyle told John O’Sullivan BL, prosecuting, the defendant was highly intoxicated when arrested and was declared unfit to be interviewed by a doctor but that he made full admissions when he sobered up a number of hours later.

He said there was good CCTV footage from the store on which Mr O’Donnell can be seen pointing the knife at the employee.

Barrister Pat Whyms said his client is a recreational drug user and that he had no previous convictions at the time of the offence.

He said while the shop worker had an idea who the culprit was, he did not know his name and could not identify him to gardai.

He added that he had not demanded cash from the worker and that no physical injury was caused to the young man.

Imposing sentence, Judge Tom O’Donnell accepted what happened was not pre-meditated.

“Alcohol is a serious issue and his state of mind was clouded,” he commented.

The judge said incidents such as the one before the court are “all too common” in Limerick and that staff who work at such premises are entitled to be protected from such behaviour.

While commenting on the seriousness of the incident, he noted the defendant’s guilty plea, his admissions and his previous good record.

He imposed a four year prison sentence, suspending the final 18 months.