Gambling addict ‘orchestrated’ payment of €360k in overtime scam at Limerick company

A SENIOR manager at a multinational company based in Raheen orchestrated the fraudulent payment of more than €300,000 for overtime which was never carried out, a court has heard.

Brendan Sheehan, aged 44, of Skoolhill, Fedamore who was a project manager at Flextronics has admitted multiple theft offences which were carried out to fund a chronic gambling addiction.

Three other men have also pleaded guilty to theft charges relating to the fraudulent payment of overtime on various dates between December 2009 and April 2014.

They are Tom Collins, aged 59, of Danesfort, Corbally; his son Alan Collins, aged 32, also of Danesfort, Corbally and Laszlo Szlatki, aged 36, of Holycross, Bruff.

During a sentencing hearing, Detective Garda Fiona O’Connell said following a lengthy garda investigation, a total of 190 charges were preferred by the Director of Public Prosecutions relating to payments totalling €362,081.

She said the company launched an internal investigation in April 2014 after rumours began circulating within the Raheen facility and that a formal complaint was made to gardai some time later.

She told John O’Sullivan BL, instructed by State Solicitor Padraig Mawe, that all four defendants were employed by Irish Express Cargo – a subsidiary of Flextronics – to support the activities of one its biggest clients – medical devices manufacturer Stryker.

Mr Sheehan, who was in charge of ‘Project Stryker’ was responsible for approving all overtime payments.

During the garda investigation, it was established that he had orchestrated the payment of overtime to ten employees who then handed him a cut of the monies.

“The payments averaged in the region of €400 to €600 per week,” said Mr O’Sullivan who told the court that while “minimal” overtime was carried out, it was not possible to establish exactly how much.

Detective Garda O’Connell said while seven other employees also received payments, gardai are satisfied they did not retain any of the monies for themselves as they gave it all to Mr Sheehan.

None of the ten were aware that others were also in receipt of fraudulent overtime payments.

Judge Tom O’Donnell was told all four defendants were dismissed by Flextronics in November 2014 and that the company, which is headquartered in Singapore, repaid €274,202.81 to Stryker in January 2016.

Detective Garda O’Connell said all four defendants were interviewed by gardai in 2016 and that all four made full admissions.

She said Mr Sheehan, who broke down on several occasions, was interviewed for more than 18 hours on nine consecutive days and that it was “like a weight had been lifted from his shoulders” afterwards.

The married father-of-four, who is heavily involved in the GAA, was earning more than €70,000 at the time and was a “well respected and trusted employee”.

However, he told gardai he suffered from a chronic gambling addiction and that things had “spiralled out of control” and that he was “living in a fantasy world.”

It was accepted the defendant told gardai he had never intended for his offending to be “a long term thing”.

Lorcan Connolly BL told the court that since his dismissal, his client has attended a residential treatment centre and has completed courses at both LIT and UL and is now helping other gambling addicts to address their problems.

He said that he has secured employment at a company based in Shannon and continues to be heavily involved his local community and the GAA.

Lawyers representing the other three defendants asked the court to note that there was an element of coercion and that all had lost their jobs. Their admissions and guilty pleas were also highlighted.

Pat Whyms BL said Tom Collins suffers from stress and anxiety and is unlikely to ever work again given his age.

Eimear Carey BL said Laszlo Szlatki had been promoted to team leader a short time before the offences took place and she asked the court to note there was “some pressure from his immediate supervisor”.

Michael Collins SC said his client – Alan Collins – was a “foot soldier on the factory floor” who was “taken advantage of”.

He said he felt targeted and manipulated and that what happened has had a profound effect on him.

Adjourning the matter to February, Judge O’Donnell said the case is one of the most bizarre he has come across – given the period of time involved and the enormity of the payments.