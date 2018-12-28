Limerick drug dealer who fled to UK after pleading guilty avoids prison

A YOUNG man who fled to the UK after pleading guilty to serious drugs charges was released before Christmas after he avoided a prison sentence.

Cian Connolly, aged 23, formerly of Chestnut Close, Castletroy was extradited in early December after a European Arrest Warrant was executed by police.

Detective Garda Martin McCarthy of the divisional drugs unit told Limerick Circuit Court the defendant fled to the UK in May 2015 a number of days after he pleaded guilty to having quantities of cannabis and prescription tablets for sale or supply.

During a sentencing hearing, he said cannabis worth around €10,000 and 472 diazepam (Xanax) tablets were seized when gardai searched his home on January 23, 2014.

He said the drugs were found at various locations in the house and that Mr Connolly admitted he was selling the drugs to friends and students in order to repay a debt he owed.

Imposing sentence, Judge Tom O’Donnell noted the defendant comes from an “excellent family background” and that he has no previous convictions.

He noted the garda evidence that there were a number of other people living in the house at the time which meant his admissions and guilty plea were “pivotal”.

Mr Connolly, the court heard, was working full-time in the UK prior to his arrest and a letter from his employer confirmed he is a valuable employee and would be welcomed back following the court conclusion of the court proceedings.

“He seems to have turned his life around and is in a much better place,” commented Judge O’Donnell.

While noting the value of the drugs seized, he said the defendant’s admissions, his guilty plea and his strong work ethic were all mitigating factors when he had to consider.

He imposed a three year prison sentence which he suspended in its entirety on condition Mr Connolly stays out of trouble.

There were emotional scenes in the public gallery of the courtroom as the defendant walked free after the sentence was handed down.