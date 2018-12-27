Limerick man stabbed repeatedly with scissors as he slept following house party

A YOUNG man was stabbed nearly a dozen times while he slept after a ‘moment of romance turned into a moment of madness’ a court has heard.

Adam Casey, aged 22, of Main Street, Dromkeen has pleaded guilty to assaulting another man during an incident at a house in Bruff in the early hours of March 26, 2017.

Garda Marguerite Wright told Limerick Circuit Court the victim had attended a house party the previous night and had gone to bed at around 5.30am.

He was woken a short time later by Mr Casey who was standing over him and stabbing him with a scissors.

A woman who was also in the bedroom was screaming and managed to push the defendant out before raising the alarm.

The victim sustained 11 stab wounds to his legs and torso and was treated at University Hospital Limerick for two days.

While none of his organs were impacted, a medical report confirmed his injuries could have been fatal had he not been treated quickly.

The victim told gardai he did not know why he had been stabbed and it was later established the defendant had become irate when he saw him in bed with a woman who he had kissed earlier during the party.

Garda Wright said the woman was not in a relationship with either of the men and there was no suggestion of any sexual activity on the night.

She said CCTV was obtained during the investigation and that a large scissors was recovered in a recycling bin outside the house where the incident happened.

In a victim impact statement, the victim said he is ashamed of the scars on his body and that his life has not been the same since. He has been prescribed sleeping tablets and can no longer stay overnight at other houses.

Barrister Eimear Carey said her client, who has no history of violence, had been drinking and that what happened was a “moment of abhorrent stupidity”.

She said he had “lost the run of himself” and accepts he is lucky not to be facing more serious charges.

Judge Tom O’Donnell will impose sentence in February.