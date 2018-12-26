Quality seal for new Limerick business

EIGHT WEEKS after their launch, EcoStraws.ie, a firm based in Hospital County Limerick have already received a seal of quality.

The local distributor, founded by Brian O’Callaghan, Sarah Keyes and Anthony Egan have been awarded an All-Ireland Business All-Star accreditation, a standard mark only given to indigenous companies with a quality standard of business practice.

EcoStraws offer a wide range of biodegradable drinking and eating products from reusable coffee cups, edible drinking straws and environmentally-friendly cutlery.

Brian O’Callaghan, co-founder of EcoStraws, stated: “This coveted accreditation certainly places the spotlight on us.”

“It also showcases the campaign against the use of single-use plastics in Ireland, and that can only be a good thing,” Mr O’Callaghan added.

EcoStraws now joins an exclusive group of 200 Irish firms awarded with the seal by the panel consisting All-Ireland Business Foundation members Dr. Briga Hynes of the Kemmy Business School and Kieran Ring, CEO of the Global Institute of Logistics.

Speaking about the rigorous evaluation, Dr Hynes explained: “In a minimum six-week process, we evaluate a company’s background, trustworthiness, and performance, and we speak to customers, employees, and vendors.

”We also anonymously approach the company as a customer and report back on the experience,” Dr Hynes added.

Mr O’Callaghan concluded: ​”As an indigenous, emerging Irish All-Star company, we are immensely proud of our All-Star status, and I should thank not only the All-Ireland Business Foundation but also my team and most importantly our customers.”

Shoppers can visit EcoStraws.ie to find a gift, for not just their recipients, but for their planet, as well.