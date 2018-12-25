Four-pronged approach by Fianna Fail in County Limerick municipal district

FIANNA Fail is throwing the kitchen sink at the Cappamore-Kilmallock municipal district as they are running four in next year’s local elections.

The convention, chaired by Cork TD Kevin O’Keeffe, took place in Herbertstown Community Hall on Thursday evening. The party has a four-pronged approach as sitting councillors, Eddie Ryan, cathaoirleach, Mike Donegan, former councillor Joe Meagher and new candidate Martin Ryan have all put their names forward.

It was officially announced that Cllr Noel Gleeson will step down next May. The Cappamore man won his first election in 1985 and would have been a permanent fixture in the council apart from losing one election by three votes. He is the second longest serving councillor in the chamber after Kevin Sheahan.

Deputy Niall Collins described Cllr Gleeson at the meeting as an “outstanding public representative”.

“He will be a huge loss to his local community and to Fianna Fail,” said Deputy Collins, who wished Cllr Gleeson well on his retirement from politics. The TD welcomed and wished Martin Ryan, of Martin Ryan & Sons Transport, based in Cappamore, the very best of luck.

“Noel has endorsed the candidacy of Martin and will be his campaign manager,” said Deputy Collins.

Cllr Bill O’Donnell has already announced that he won’t be putting his name forward which means that two of the current seven, at least, won’t be going again. The Fine Gael convention is due to take place in January. Cllr Gerald Mitchell is running again and former councillor John Egan has said he would like to take back his seat. A number of other names have been bandied about including Noreen Stokes, Pallasgreen.

Poll topper in 2014, Cllr Brigid Teefy will be going again but her fellow Independent, Cllr Lisa Marie Sheehy, has yet to make a formal announcement on her plans.

Deputy Collins said Fianna Fail is mounting a strong challenge with Eddie Ryan, Galbally, Mike Donegan, Kilmallock, Martin Ryan, Cappamore, and Joe Meagher, Oola.

“We’re out to retain our three seats that we presently have and we are going to mount a very strong challenge for a fourth seat. We feel it is an area we can make a gain in,” said Deputy Collins.

Fianna Fail’s National Constituencies Committee took the view that as all four had the required nominations to let them all stand. There was no need for a vote at the convention in Herbertstown.

Deputy Collins expressed his condolences to Cllr Donegan who couldn’t attend due to a family bereavement.