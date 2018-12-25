Happy Christmas from all at the Limerick Leader

ON behalf of all the staff at the Limerick Leader, I would like to wish our readers – both online and print – a very Happy Christmas and new year,

Thank you for your support during 2018 and for helping make our website, www.limerickleader.ie, one of the most successful and visited of any provincial newspaper in the country.

Our staff will continue to bring you stories and coverage of local events over the holiday period and if there is anything that you think needs coverage email news@limerickleader.ie or contact us via our social media platforms.

Apart from having no freesheet, The Leader, on St Stephen’s Day, all of our print editions will be published as normal over the festive period.

The weekend editions of the Limerick Leader – dated Saturday, December 29 – will be in shops this Thursday (December 27), with coverage of all the happenings over the Christmas period including the sales!.

Our Monday tabloid will be published on December 31 and The Leader will be distributed, as normal, on Wednesday, January 2.

There will be full coverage of the new year celebrations in the Limerick Leader broadsheet editions which will be on sale on Thursday, January 3.

Again, enjoy the holiday season, shop local, eat local and enjoy yourselves.