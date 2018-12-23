WATCH: Joy at Shannon Airport as families come home for Christmas

HEARTWARMING reunions at Shannon Airport as hundreds of passengers arrive home for Christmas have been captured on video this weekend.

Some 72,000 passengers will travel through Shannon across the Christmas period, according to Shannon officials.

“It's hard to describe coming through the doors and just seeing your family there,” one passenger told the crew as she arrived in Shannon.

“Even when you are touching down, I cry every time.”

Shannon Airport managing director Andrew Murphy said: “Christmas is a really wonderful time here at Shannon and we look forward to making it easy for our passengers as they visit the airport at this special time."

"We would like to wish all of our loyal customers a very merry Christmas and a happy New Year.”