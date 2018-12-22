WATCH: Shannon Airport staff share what Christmas is like at the airport

HARDWORKING staff at Shannon Airport have shared their favourite things about working in Limerick’s local airport during the busy Christmas season.

Some 72,000 passengers will travel through Shannon across the Christmas period, a 5% increase in passenger numbers compared to last year.

“It is a rollercoaster of emotion over Christmas,” according to one Shannon Airport staff member.

“There’s families coming home, there’s kissing and there’s crying.”

A range of new services have been announced at Shannon Airport over the past year, the most recent of which is a new twice weekly East Midlands service for next year’s summer season.

Shannon Airport managing director Andrew Murphy said: “This will be one of our busiest Christmas periods since Shannon Airport achieved independence on 31st December 2012. Since then we have enjoyed consecutive years of passenger growth.