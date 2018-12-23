Kolkata given 20-20 vision by staff from Limerick Specsavers

LIMERICK opticians have assisted over 1,000 patients in Kolkata in aid of The Hope Foundation.

Specsavers Limerick store director, Sinead Clohessy and optician, Shannon Power went to the Hope Foundation eye clinic in Kolkata that has been receiving monetary support from Specsavers for three years.

Working alongside their Specsavers volunteers Ms Clohessy and Ms Power, gave eye checks to 1,300 patients, dispensed over 1,000 glasses, and in more severe cases, referred patients for surgery at the eye clinic.

Returning from the trip. Ms Power recalled: “The week I spent in Kolkata will stay with me forever, the poverty I witnessed first-hand was heartbreaking to see.”

Ms Clohessy commented: “To be able to give those with so little the ability to see is a remarkable task to undertake, and it was so heartwarming to meet the thousands of patients we treated.”

The pair presented a cheque worth €75,000 to Maureen Forrest, the founder of The Hope Foundation, for the sustainment of the eye care clinic in Kolkata, at the end of their excursion.