Motorists on Limerick road ‘taking their life in their hands’

ANYBODY who walks or cycles down the lower Golf Links Road, Castletroy is taking their life in their hands, according to Labour Councilor Elena Secas.

Cllr Secas has called on the Council to lodge a Part Eight planning application for the proposed road widening scheme to upgrade lower Golf Links Road near O'Shea's Pub as soon as possible.

"This section of the road is totally unsuited to the volume and type of traffic using this route and people dread this road in particular in the winter. Almost nobody walks or cycles down that road as by doing so you are taking your life in your hands. This road carries a high volume of traffic from Castletroy to the Ballysimon Road and is effectively little more than a country lane,” Cllr Secas said.

“This is an issue that I have been working on since elected and, as I have said before, is an accident waiting to happen,” Cllr Secas concluded. Development carried out by a local authority is often referred to as 'part eight” development.