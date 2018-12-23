Limerick nun’s caring legacy remembered

AN INPATIENT facility in America named after a Limerick native celebrated its twenty-fifth anniversary this month.

Everystep Kavanagh House, named after Sister Eve Kavanagh RSCJ, located in Des Moines, Iowa opened back in 1993 by nurse Joyce Hutchinson and Sr Kavanagh’s other colleagues.

Sr Kavanagh was born on Christmas Eve in 1937, named after the day she was born to Frank Kavanagh Snr., a sausage butcher in Roches Street and his wife Monica, she and her five siblings, lived most of their young lives in the South Circular Road area.

After entering the Sacred Heart order in England, her nursing experience garnered the invitation from Sr Margaret Smith RSCJ to establish a hospice in Iowa back in 1977, with the first care centre officially opening in 1978.

Hospice care was a new concept in the United States at that period, Sr Kavanagh and her fellow staff laid the foundation to what will eventually expand into seven care facilities in Des Moines, including Kavanagh House.

Following the passing of a patient with no nearby family she cared for, Sr Kavanagh would leave the state of Iowa in 1983 for upstate New York where she later retired.

The South Circular Road native’s legacy of selfless care for others lives on through her former co-workers.