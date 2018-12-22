A BARRISTER said a GAA player damaging a window of a bar in County Limerick is on the “tip of everyone’s tongue”.

Jason Lenihan, aged 25, of Cois Abhainn, Athlacca pleaded guilty to criminal damage at Clarke’s bar in Bruff.

Sergeant Michelle Leahy said the incident occurred at 4.45am on December 10, 2017. She outlined to Kilmallock Court that CCTV showed Mr Lenihan getting out of a car driven by another person.

“The defendant struck a re-enforced window causing the glass to crack. It cost €272.40 to repair,” said Sgt Leahy.

Erin O’Hagan, barrister for Mr Lenihan, said her client plays for the local GAA club and is a well known individual. Ms O’Hagan said there had been an “altercation” in Clarke’s bar on a previous occasion. She said Mr Lenihan made attempts to make compensation to Mr Clarke but he preferred the matter to go to court.

“He is in full-time employment and always has been,” said Ms O’Hagan. Judge Marian O’Leary asked why Mr Lenihan damaged the window.

“Intoxication, just drink. It was a very stupid thing to do. He is very embarrassed. It is on the tip of everyone’s tongue - it is a small village. He will always be known as the person who did that,” said Ms O’Hagan, who asked the judge to consider a court poor box donation.

Judge O’Leary said she will consider it if Mr Lenihan is willing to do voluntary work. Mr Lenihan said he was happy to do this. He said he works six days a week from 5am to 2pm.

Judge O’Leary ordered he complete six hours of voluntary work a week for three months. The case was adjourned.