Metropolitan District meeting hears renewed calls to extend Limerick to Clare

THERE have been renewed calls for an extension of the administrative boundary of Limerick City and County Council into parts of County Clare.

Former Mayor of Limerick, Cllr Kieran O’Hanlon, says many people living in areas such as Shannon Banks and Westbury have more of an affinity to Limerick city than the Banner County.

Reacting to this week’s announcement that Clare County Council plans to develop a new town near the University of Limerick, Cllr O’Hanlon said the local authority cannot be allowed to “piggyback on the success of Limerick city”.

Speaking at a meeting of the Metropolitan District, the Fianna Fail councillor said despite receiving ‘hate mail’ in the past, he thinks it makes sense to extend the administrative boundary of Limerick City and County Council into parts of Clare.

“We can’t have a situation where people are just putting towns on the edge of the city to piggy back on our success,” he said.