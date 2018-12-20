Limerick boy in Ash Wednesday case was ‘burnt’ by hot ashes

ASHES that “hadn’t cooled down adequately” were placed on the forehead of the boy who received a €5,000 pay-out, the Limerick Leader has learned.

The case has been the talk of the country since it appeared on the Limerick Leader. The incident involving the now 13-year-old boy occurred on February 10, 2016.

“Ashes were applied to the child’s forehead. It left an unsightly mark on his forehead,” said the solicitor.

The insurance industry has been roundly criticised with one group saying it “illustrates how farcically surreal our personal injuries regime has become”.

The Leader has now learned of more details that were not revealed in Kilmallock Court. An insurance industry source said the assumption is that the child’s forehead was merely stained, but he was burnt. Children in the County Limerick school were brought to early morning Mass on Ash Wednesday.

“Whatever process they go through to create the ashes for Ash Wednesday they hadn’t cooled down adequately. The child was burnt. There was quite a substantial burn mark on his forehead.

“It is not permanent but it would have caused quite a degree of distress. It is was an unfortunate accident. The ashes hadn’t cooled sufficiently - the child reacted and called out in pain. The child was entitled to compensation,” said the source.

The mark has now faded to such an extent that the judge in court last month said it is obviously gone.

“I’ve my glasses on and I can’t see anything,” said the judge.

It is understood that the school was sued initially by the boy’s father but it was ultimately the parish’s insurance company that paid out.

The insurance industry source said that groups are looking for examples from a media point of view to support their central message, which is that costs of awards in Ireland are too high.

“They are absolutely right to bring to public attention the fact that settlements in this country are way, way, way too high because this has a hugely detrimental impact on their competitiveness.

“They really do need to be getting out there and getting that particular point across but it is unfortunate, in this case, that the example they have chosen is a bad one. The child was actually injured,” said the source.

Insurers were also hammered for being too quick to write cheques and not fighting cases.

“We would always attempt to try and - particularly when there is a minor involved – go for a settlement as quickly as possible. The costs associated and trauma associated with going through full court proceedings are to be avoided. It has been said that ‘insurers tend to rush to a settlement’, but we don’t.

“We appreciate that if an injured party is entitled to compensation then they need compensation. We will only go to court where it is absolutely necessary but the cost of court is very, very high. In this case it wasn’t necessary, he did receive an injury. It wasn’t a payment made just because we are quick to write cheques,” said the source. They are in full agreement that insurance payments in personal injury cases are too high.

“It is a huge issue for anybody in business or at a personal level as well because the cost of settlements are way, way too high. As a consequence, it is affecting the competitiveness of businesses,” said the source.

The judge in the Ash Wednesday case was also rounded on with one group saying, “In any other common law jurisdiction in the world, a judge would have thrown out such a frivolous, vexatious claim without hesitation”.

However, the source said: “In the case of a settlement with a minor, any settlement that is made – a judge has to ratify that.”