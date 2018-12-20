Ahane Camogie Club embarks on 24 hour Spinathon in County Limerick village

FOR the second year in a row Ahane Camogie Club will embark on a 24-hour cycle without leaving Castleconnell.

The spinathon commences at 12.30pm on Sunday, December 23 outside the Shannon House. Players, members and supporters will burn off calories before Christmas Day. All funds raised will go to the camogie club and the parish’s Care of the Aged.

Tony Kenny, chairman of Ahane Camogie Club, said it was a big success last year and locals asked them were they going to do it again.

“They said it brought life to the village and it was a great meeting place so we said we’d give it another go. Over €4,000 was raised last year. People were very generous,” said Tony.

He said the spinathon will start with the club’s U-8s and go up through the age grades. Limerick and the parish’s own Mr Motivator, Richie Clifford will get them warmed up and ready for action. There will also be a talent show, prizes for the best fancy dress and a raffle with excellent prizes.

All are welcome to come down at any hour of the day or night to the Shannon House and show their support. There will be buckets for donations. For more see Ahane Camogie Club’s Facebook page.