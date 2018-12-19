Garda warning as thieves steal handbags at Limerick supermarkets

GARDAI in Limerick are appealing to women to mind their personal belongings when grocery shopping.

There have been a number of recent incidents at supermarkets in Limerick during which handbags were stolen, according to gardai.

In one incident, a handbag was stolen from a shopping trolley as a lady was putting her groceries into the boot of her car while in a separate case, another lady had her handbag taken while she was packing her groceries at the till.

“It can happen in seconds, it’s a busy time of year and with all the preparations we can be a little flustered, but really we need to slow down and always keep our property on our person,” said Sergeant Ber Leetch, divisional crime officer at Henry Street.

In a separate incident, gardai are appealing for information after a purse was stolen from an elderly lady who requires a walking aid to move around.

The woman – who is aged in her 60s – had her handbag tied onto her walking aid when the purse was removed by a thief who escaped.

Men have also been victims, gardai said.

“A gentleman accidentally left his wallet on the counter of a shop for a few seconds but in that time a thief spotted the opportunity and took it,” said Sgt Leetch.