Limerick gardai issue warning over new scam as fraudsters access devices

GARDAI in Limerick are warning about a new scam whereby fraudsters gain remote access to the electronic devices in the hope of getting access to their online banking details.

In one recent incident, a young woman received a phone call from a man who informed her that her Antivirus protection had expired on her laptop and that there was a €20 charge to reinstate it.

”The young woman agreed and followed some instructions on her laptop which unknown to her had given the caller control of her laptop,” explained divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.

“She was then asked to enter her bank details into her computer so that she could pay the €20 but because the caller now had access to and control of her bank account he helped himself to her money,” she added.