Limerick garda appeal as purse stolen from woman who uses walking aid

GARDAI in Limerick are appealing for information after a purse was stolen from an elderly lady who requires a walking aid to move around.

The woman – who is aged in her 60s – had her handbag tied onto her walking aid when the purse was removed by a thief who escaped.

“When she reached into it for her purse she discovered that somebody had stolen her purse,” said a garda spokesperson.

In a separate incident, a handbag was stolen from the back of a chair while its owner was enjoying a cup of coffee in a café in the city centre.

“These thieves can spot an opportunity and take it so don’t give it to them, keep your property close to you at all times and consider not bringing a handbag with you at all, wear something with good deep pockets and use them instead of a purse or handbag,” said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.