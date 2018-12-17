Suspected Limerick burglar found hiding in attic of girlfriend’s home by gardai

A SUSPECTED burglar was found hiding in the attic of his girlfriend’s home by Limerick gardai investigating the alleged offences.

Concerns have been expressed that Jamie Bailey, aged 29, of Camden’s Cottage, Woodpark, Castleconnell will commit further serious offences and will not abide by his bail conditions.

However, despite the concerns of gardai Jamie Bailey was granted bail pending directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

He was brought before Limerick District Court after he was charged in relation to two burglaries at domestic homes at Belmont Road, Castleconnell in the early hours of November 25, last.

Opposing bail, Garda Enda Clifford said it will be alleged the defendant entered the curtilage of both properties between 4am and 5am.

He said it will be alleged he tried to gain access to one of the houses and that when he failed, he travelled to a neighbouring house where he attempted to get into two vehicles which were parked outside.

A leaf-blower, worth €200, was stolen from a garden shed at the rear of one of the houses.

Judge Marian O’Leary was told it is the State case that Mr Bailey can be identified as the culprit on CCTV footage which was obtained from one of the properties.

Garda Clifford said he had “no doubt” the defendant, who was arrested a number of days after the burglaries, will “continue to commit serious offences” and will not abide by any bail conditions.

Solicitor Tom Kiely submitted the alleged offences are “not at the highest end of the scale” and he told the court his client’s partner is heavily pregnant.

Judge Marian O’Leary granted bail subject to strict conditions.