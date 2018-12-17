Bail refused for Limerick man accused of taking bike from garden shed

A LIMERICK man who is accused of stealing a bike from a garden shed was refused bail following a garda objection.

Evan Hughes, aged 21, who has an address at Elm Vale, Riverbank, Annnaccotty appeared before Limerick District Court after he was charged with burglary.

Garda Kieran Keane told Judge Marian O’Leary the defendant made no reply when charged in connection with an incident at Shannon Drive, Irish Estates, Corbally on October 25, last.

It is alleged Mr Hughes entered the property on that date and stole a Giant mountain bike from a garden shed.

Opposing bail, Garda Keane said he had concerns the defendant would engage in further criminality if released and that he would not comply with any conditions imposed by the court.

He said Mr Hughes is a “known drug user” and that he had fears he would not appear in court if granted bail.

The garda told Inspector Dermot O’Connor that CCTV footage has been obtained as part of the garda investigation and that following his arrest, the defendant made certain admissions relating to the incident.

Barrister David McHugh said his client is “entitled to the presumption of innocence” and that he was willing to agree to any bail conditions.

He said a relative of his is unwell at present and that his client was asking the court to allow him spend time with the relative over the Christmas and new year period.

“He is extremely close to her. He will comply with any conditions,” he said.

Having considered the matter, Judge O’Leary said was refusing bail “based on the evidence before me”.

After she handed down her ruling, Mr Hughes strongly pleaded with her to change her decision and grant him bail.

However, the judge confirmed her ruling and remanded him in custody.

A file is to be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions in relation to the matter.