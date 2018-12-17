100 km/h gusts possible in Limerick as Met Eireann issues yellow alert for high winds

GUSTS of between 90 and 100 km/h are possible in Limerick later this Monday as Met Eireann issued an alert for high winds.

The forecaster issued the Status Yellow wind warning for Munster, Connacht and Donegal, with the warning to take effect from 1pm this Monday.

It said: “South to southeast winds will reach mean speed at times between 50 and 65km/h and gusts between 90 and 100 km/h. Winds may exceed these limits in coastal areas.”

The warning is valid until 4am on Tuesday.