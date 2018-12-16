'Very strong' Limerick city community holds special vigil for murder victim Rose Hanrahan

TWO SPECIAL prayer services have been held in memory of the late Rose Hanrahan, the widowed pensioner who was brutally murdered in her home in late 2017.

For a second time, Rose’s neighbours turned up “in great numbers” at a special vigil outside her home on New Road, Thomondgate on Friday night.

The 30-minute event, organised by neighbours, was held to mark the first year anniversary of her death on December 15, 2017.

Family members and neighbours of the 78-year-old lit tea lights and placed them in an arrangement to spell “Rose” outside the familiar maroon front door.

Local priest, Fr Donal McNamara led the prayer service which, he said, “went very well”.

“We prayed and it went very well. The family were there. All the neighbours and a lot of people turned up. Thank God the weather held up. We avoided the storm. We then had the anniversary Mass this evening [Saturday] at St Munchin’s, and all the family were at that again,” he said after the Mass at St Munchin’s Church.

Rose Hanrahan attended Saturday evening Masses at St Munchin’s Church, and sat in the same pew every week.

Fr McNamara said that Rose’s grand-nephew delivered a reading at the Mass and the family were seated “where she normally sits”.

“They didn’t want to talk about the fact that she was murdered. I just said a prayer that people responsible for taking lives of others and that they would be brought to justice. And that closure would be brought for the grieving families,” he said.

Fr McNamara said there is a “very strong” community in New Road.

Gardai at Mayorstone garda station launched a murder investigation on December 16, 2017, but no individual has been arrested in connection with her brutal killing. However, it is understood that gardai are following a direct line of inquiry.

A spokesperson for An Garda Siochana told the Limerick Leader that they “continue to investigate the murder of Rose Hanrahan that occurred at her home on New Road, Thomandgate, Limerick on 15th December, 2017. All avenues of enquiry are being followed and the family of Ms Hanrahan are being kept up to date on the status of the investigation.”

Anyone with information in relation to the murder of Rose Hanrahan is asked to contact Mayorstone garda station on 061 456980 or Henry Street garda station at 061 212400 or any garda station, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.