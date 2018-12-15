Deaths in Limerick - December 15, 2018

THE DEATH has occurred of Mary Reece (nee Whelan) (Mount Park, New Street, Limerick, formerly of Shannon Aerospace, late of Rathbane) December 14th 2018, peacefully at St Camillus Hospital. Beloved mother of David and Nana to Sam. Sadly missed by her brothers Ben, Eugene, Jim, Edward and Dermot, sister Janet, nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law, extended family and friends. Rest in peace.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street this Monday evening from 5.30pm to 7pm followed by removal to St Joseph’s Church, O’ Connell Avenue. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11.30am followed by private Cremation.

The death has occurred of Sheelagh Green (nee Terry), Gortaclareen, Oola, Co. Limerick, December 11th 2018. Sheelagh, sadly missed by her loving family, husband Paddy, sons Fergus, Connal and Damian, daughter Tara, grandchildren, brother, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbous and friends.

Reposing at home in Oola on Monday evening from 4pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11.30am in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Oola with Cremation to follow in Shannon Crematorium. No Flowers, Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of JJ Donegan, of Dumont, New Jersey, USA, President of the Bergen Irish Association New Jersey and formerly of no. 2 Ashill, Kilmallock.Son of the late Mick and Nora Donegan. Died after a short illness, in Columbia Presbyterian Hospital New York.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Maureen, his son Dylan and Emily (fiancée), his son Shane and Danielle (girlfriend) and his son Pierce and Chrissie (girlfriend), sisters Helen, Catherine, Josephine and Mary Theresa, brothers Michael, Tadgh, Kieran, Thomas, Liam Joey & Noel. Sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandniece and grandnephews, aunts Mary Carroll (Howth), Kathleen Donegan (Ardkilmartin) and Joanie Dunne (Oola), uncle Jerry Carroll (Howth), cousins, friends here in Ireland and in the USA.

Funeral arrangements are from Frech Funeral Home, Dumont New Jersey, Friday 14/12/18 3pm – 5pm 6pm – 9pm Funeral Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Dumont, New Jersey at 11am Followed by Cremation afterwards. Memorial Mass in S.S Peter & Paul’s Church, Kilmallock to be announced at a later date.

The death has occurred of Michael Stokes (Maple Drive, Caherdavin Lawn, Limerick, formerly of Kildimo) December 15th 2018, peacefully at Milford Care Centre. Beloved husband of Eimear. Dearly loved father of Shiobhra, Eimear Louise, Sarah, Sian and the late Michael John.

Sadly missed by his brothers Seamus and Fr Sean, sister Mary, brother-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Rest in peace. Reposing at Milford Care Centre on Monday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Removal to St Joseph’s Church, O’ Connell Avenue on Tuesday for Requiem Mass at 1pm with burial afterwards in Boher-na-kil, Adare. House private. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Thomas Tommie Moore, who died at Milford Hospice. Beloved husband of Kay and loving father of Yvette, Linda, Lorraine (Slattery), Antoinette (Enright) and Gerard. Deeply regretted by his beloved 11 grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers, sister, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and his many friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Monday (Dec. 17th) from 5pm. Removal at 6.30pm to St. John’s Cathedral. Burial on Tuesday (Dec. 18th) after 11am Mass in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Noreen Kerr (nee Sweeney), of Glen, Carrigart, Co. Donegal. Died on the 14th December 2018 at University Hospital Limerick. Pre-deceased by her grandson baby Padraig. Deeply regretted by her husband Thomas, daughter Catriona, son-in-law Martin (O'Donovan), sister Eileen, brother Michael, grandchildren Thomas, Emma and Aoife, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Riedy's Funeral Home, Newcastle West on Sunday, 16th December, from 6-7 pm. Arriving at Castlemahon Church on Monday, 17th December, at 10am for requiem Mass. Removal afterwards to St. John the Baptist Church, Carrigart, Co. Donegal, arriving at approximately 5pm. Burial on Tuesday, 18th December, at 11am in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of James Dore, London and Late of Lower Main Street, Glin, Co. Limerick. Predeceased by his Partner Liz Casey & Family. Deeply regretted by his loving Brothers Thomas & Michael, Niece Mary, Sisters In Law Marion & Kathy, Relatives & Friends. RIP. Reception of Ashes in Glin Church on Wednesday 19th December from 5-7pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday 20th December at 12 noon. Burial of Ashes immediately after in Church Grounds Glin.