Limerick man jailed for series of daytime burglaries and trespassing offences

A SERIAL offender has been sentenced at Limerick court to nine months’ imprisonment for a number of daytime burglaries and trespassing offences.

In one incident in June, Robert Benn, aged 25, of no fixed abode, walked straight into two neighbouring houses as the front doors were unlocked at the time.

Sgt Donal Cronin said those offences happened at around 1.30pm and that Benn encountered a number of young children in one of the houses.

In another incident on June 15, the defendant took a mobile phone after he entered a private services area at an apartment complex on the Dock Road.

The defendant also admitted trespassing on the curtilage of a number of houses at Glanntan, Castletroy on February 2, last and to stealing a laptop from a car which was parked outside a house at Kylemore, Monaleen.

Judge Marian O’Leary was told the laptop was “destroyed by fire” and that Benn, who has more than 100 previous convictions, was in possession of two stolen lottery tickets when arrested by gardai.

Solicitor Darach McCarthy said his client had committed the offences a short time after he was released from prison having served a lengthy prison sentence.

He said Benn suffers from serious addiction issues and that there were no support services available for him when he was released from prison.

“The first few days post-release are crucial,” he said adding his client accepts he has to address his problems “for himself”.

Judge O’Leary imposed a number of consecutive prison sentences totalling nine months.

An appeal against the severity of the sentence has been lodged.