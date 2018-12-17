Limerick Person of the Month: Leona looking to exit survival mode and enjoy life

A SEXUAL abuse survivor who waived her right to anonymity before calling on the Minister for Justice to make changes to the system by which rape trials are carried out, has been named the Limerick Person of the Month.

Leona O’Callaghan, 37, made headlines in November when she walked out the front doors of the Central Criminal Court in Dublin, faced the media and spoke of how the legal process of bringing her abuser to justice was “very, very hard, the most difficult thing I’ve ever done”.

The mother-of-three waived her right to anonymity so that Patrick O’Dea, also known as Whacker, could be named.

“I’m just taken aback by the support,” said Leona after being presented with the Limerick Person of the Month award at Limerick’s Clayton Hotel.

“It’s been such a tough couple of years that for it to end with something like this, it touches my heart how good people have been and how supportive. I suppose I’m just proud of myself and I haven’t felt that way about myself for a long time. I’m very grateful. It means a lot to get it.”

Patrick O’Dea, 51, was jailed for 17 years after he raped Leona, then aged 13, in a graveyard and continued a sexual relationship with her having manipulated her.

O’Dea was already serving a 15-year sentence for the multiple rape and sexual assaults of another young girl and has a conviction for the sexual assault of a third young girl.

The sentence was backdated to February 2015 and will run concurrently with the sentence O’Dea is already serving.

Speaking to the Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan on RTÉ's Claire Byrne Live programme following the sentencing, Leona said she barely made it through the legal process, and “it tore me to pieces”.

“Rapists who are given concurrent sentences for raping more than one victim are essentially getting away with a free rape,” she said.

“So for example, the 15 years that he got for another girl will run the same time as [mine] and I’m just wondering which one of us was the free rape?" she asked the minister.

Leona says she is determined to follow up her concerns with Minister Flanagan.

“That night [of Claire Byrne Live] he told me he was going to text me. I got no text but I have met with Ruth Coppinger. I will absolutely be pushing his buttons.”

Leona has set up a support group for survivors of sexual abuse. Survivors Support Anonymous (SSA) host free and confidential meetings in Limerick.

“The most healing part for me was when I did my victim impact statement.,” she says.

“During that I addressed him [O’Dea] and looked him in the eye and said what I had to say to him. It was very healing. He had to listen. Throughout the court proceedings most of the time he was emotionless and didn’t look in my direction but during that I did call him and waited for him to look at me. It’s about me saying ‘what you did wasn’t OK’. I felt strong in those moments and felt very much my adult self which was an unfamiliar feeling in his company. It was healing, quite healing.”

While Leona says she and her three children aged 18, 14 and 10 are still licking their wounds, their focus now is on rebuilding their lives, and having some fun as a family again.

“I’ve been really taken aback by how kind people have been, how non-judgemental. I do want something good to come out of this which is why I spoke out.

“I’ve been in survivor mode for as long as I can remember — just getting through my days to do what I need to do to keep the kids OK. But we haven’t been out having fun and enjoying life and now I want them to see life is good.”

If you are affected by this article call 0851492977 or visit www.survivorsupportanon.org for more.