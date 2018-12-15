CCTV helps Limerick council in fight against illegal dumping

A JUDGE has expressed her amazement at the quality of CCTV produced during a number of prosecutions for illegal dumping in Limerick.

Stills from CCTV footage were submitted at Limerick District Court relating to offences which happened in the Ballinacurra Weston area of the city.

In one case, Judge Marian O’Leary was told the defendant – Eugene Nevin senior of Collins Avenue, Ballinacurra Weston – was identified as the person who had burned waste which had been collected from a number of houses by a Toyota Dyna truck.

Executive engineer Dermot Lambe said an investigation was launched after the local authority was alerted to an incident on September 27, 2017.

He said CCTV footage was obtained which showed rubbish being collected and burned on waste ground at Salvia Court, Keyes Park.

Smoke can been seen billowing from the area in some of the footage while the culprit can be seen holding a petrol can while standing over the fire.

A vehicle was subsequently seized by the council and after Mr Nevin was identified as the culprit a prosecution was initiated under the provisions of the Waste Management Act.

The defendant was fined €500 and ordered to pay costs and expenses totalling €770.

In another case, the court was shown stills of a man carrying two bags of rubbish at Greenmount Avenue shortly after 1.30pm on April 23, last.

Litter Warden Paul McAnespie said the man can be seen walking a short distance before returning into camera shot without any bags.

He told solicitor Ger Reidy he recovered two bags of rubbish – matching those being carried by the man – later in the day at railway tracks nearby.

With the assistance of gardai, Joseph Storan of Raheen Square, Ballinacurra Weston was identified as the culprit from the CCTV which, the court heard, was of good quality

After convicting and fining Mr Storan €500, Judge O’Leary said the quality of the footage was “unbelievable and speaks for itself” and she asked if people realise they are on camera.

In a third case, Darren Corbett of Crecora Avenue, Ballinacurra Weston was fined €500 after he was convicted of disposing waste on a green area near his home on July 25.

Mr McAnaspie said CCTV footage was obtained after he was alerted to a dumping incident.

The footage, he said, shows the defendant carrying a box from his home and “around the corner” in the direction of the green before he comes back “without it”.

A box containing a boiler and horse manure was located at the green and Mr McAnaspie said he was satisfied it was the “same waste” which Mr Corbett was carrying.

Again the defendant was identified with the assistance of gardai.