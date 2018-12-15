Limerick’s Lawlors are Croke Park bound for final of Ireland’s Fittest Family

IT’S All-Ireland Sunday for the Lawlors of Shanagolden this Sunday, when they head to Croke Park to take on three other families for the title of Ireland’s Fittest Family.

And, having waded through bogs, scaled 12 foot walls, pulled lorries and hung metres above the Irish Sea, come Sunday, Dympna, Jonah, Darren and Matthew are more than up for the challenge.

Backing them to the hilt will be their friends, neighbours and relatives in the parish of Shanagolden Foynes where people will gather to watch the final on a big screen in the community hall in Shanagolden.

But Limerick people throughout the city and county will also be cheering them on, hoping for another victory in Croke Park in 2018.

“It’s an unbelievable feeling,” Jonah said, speaking to the Limerick Leader in advance of Sunday’s big challenge. “The final was our main goal and when we heard it was in Croke Park, it was definitely our goal.”

It is, he added, a place of heroes and a place that inspires.

The final, his brother Matthew explained, will be exciting but he hinted: “There is a bit of commotion also.

“The challenges are extreme,” he continued. “And some things you would not have seen on the show before.”

“We don’t like doing things the easy way,” Matthew continued with a laugh, acknowledging that, through the various rounds, they have been beaten a couple of times by the clock and forced into eliminators.

Sitting and watching from the comfort of a couch at home, the challenges look easy, he added. But some, like wading through the bog in the semi-final were “torture”.

“You don’t see us afterwards when we come off and our legs are gone and we are drained.”

But their coach, Donncha O’Callaghan has been brilliant, Matthew added.

“He is well experienced and he knows how to deal with us. He lets us wind down. He reassures us, he lets us know he thinks we are one of the best families and deserve to be there,” Matthew explained.

“But he would give us a small bit of a doing as well.”

Both brothers are adamant it has been a hugely positive experience for them as a family.

“Growing up, I would never have competed with Darren and Jonah in the same age bracket,” Matthew explained. Doing so has been a revelation. And they are very proud of how the family has worked together closely, working out tactics and helping one another achieve.

“It is all team work,” Jonah stressed. “We all have our different views but you are not finished until your last person is with you.

“I think I speak for everyone is saying it brings everyone closer,” he added.

“A lot of people turned out for the semi-final which was shown in the Yacht Club in Foynes,” Dympna said, adding that since then, everywhere they turn, they are being met with good wishes and congratulations.

“This week, we will all be at the Shanagolden Community Hall.”

The final will be broadcast this Sunday on RTE 1, starting at 6.30pm.

Limerick Abú. Up the Lawlors.