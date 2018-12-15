‘People have to take care’: Limerick garda concern over thefts from cars

THE head of the Limerick garda division says the number of break-ins to parked cars across the city is a concern as is the number of cars which are not being locked by their owners.

Chief Superintendent Gerard Roche made his comments at a public meeting of the Limerick Joint Policing Committee which took place at County Hall, Dooradoyle on Monday night.

“We have a lot of thefts from cars, it’s a concern,” he said adding that he and a number of colleagues have met with the CEO of Limerick Chamber, Dee Ryan, to discuss the matter recently.

Chief Supt Roche says some people are forgetting to lock their cars outside their homes at nighttime while others are not checking the doors after pressing the lock button on their keys.

He also warned that thieves are watching people as they are carrying their Christmas shopping and putting it into their cars.

“People think they are being safe by putting it in the back of their car but they are being watched and it is concerning,” he said.

“We keep saying it, people have to take care,” said Chief Supt Roche in response to Deputy Jan O’Sullivan who raised the issue in the context of a spate of break-ins to cars in Rhebogue at the weekend.

“People are concerned,” she said welcoming the fact that a suspect has been arrested and charged in relation to the break-ins.

According to gardai, the number of burglaries across the city has also increased significantly since the clocks changed at the end of October.

Homeowners are being urged to use timer lights in their homes and to ensure that all doors and windows are properly secure – even when they are at home.

While there has been an increase in property crime in recent weeks, an analysis of the overall figures for the year suggest it is on a par with recent years.

”The figures are pretty much exactly the same,” said senior analyst Linda Breen.