Conviction over dog fouling on Limerick city footpath

THE owner of two dogs who were observed fouling on a public footpath in the city centre has been fined €150 for littering.

Thomas Glynn who has an address at Catherine Street, Limerick was prosecuted by Limerick City and County Council in relation to an incident which occurred at Bishop’s Quay on April 27, last.

At Limerick District Court, a member of the public described how he saw the two dogs being let out of a Nissan car which had pulled up and parked.

He said when he observed the dogs fouling the footpath he confronted the driver who “got aggressive” with him before leaving with the dogs.

The man noted the details of the car and made a complaint to the council about the incident.

Michael Walsh, a litter warden with the local authority said, he later established the identity of the registered owner of the vehicle and issued him with an on-the-spot fine which was not paid. A number of reminder letters were also sent.

A certificate of ownership was submitted to the court confirming the defendant was the registered owner of the Nissan car.

Mr Walsh told solicitor Ger Reidy, representing the council, that dog fouling is an “ongoing issue” and that four or five complaints are received every week.

Noting the evidence, Judge Marian O’Leary convicted Mr Glynn and fined him €150, giving him two months to pay.

The defendant, who was not present in court, was also ordered to pay the costs and expenses of the council which totalled €250.