Man charged with assault after ‘frenzied’ stabbing at popular Limerick pub

A MAN who was being sought by gardai in relation to a “frenzied” attack at a pub in Limerick city was refused bail after he appeared in court charged with assault.

Joseph Dillon, aged 49, of Shanabooley Road, Ballynanty was arrested last Thursday, December 6 – a day after he contacted gardai.

He has been charged with a number of offences relating to a stabbing incident at the North Star Bar, Thomondgate, on August 21 last.

Opposing bail, Detective Garda Mark McGauley said it will be alleged Mr Dillon entered the pub armed with a knife at around 5pm with the intention of attacking a named individual.

He said it will be alleged he approached the man and stabbed him multiple times before leaving the pub on foot.

The victim, he added, sustained ‘significant wounds’ to his abdomen, hand and arm.

Mr Dillon is also charged with assaulting another man who was in the pub at the time and who allegedly sustained a single stab wound when he tried to intervene.

Detective Garda McGauley said it is the State case that the stabbing is linked to a “family feud” which has escalated over the past number of years.

He said the feud has turned “nasty” in recent times and that there have been numerous incidents on both sides including threats and criminal damage to property.

Solicitor Sarah Ryan said her client accepts he went to the pub on the night and that things “didn’t work out as he thought they would”.

She said when he left the pub following the incident he went to “get his head together”.

She said Mr Dillon was recently diagnosed as being “bipolar” and she insisted he was “not trying to avoid gardai” despite his disappearance for more than three months.

Mr Dillon, she said, “knew he was coming back to face charges” and voluntarily presented himself after contacting gardai last week. Objecting to bail Detective Garda McGauley said he feared there would be further serious incidents and that there would be an escalation in incidents linked to the feud if he was granted bail.

He expressed his concern that Mr Dillon would commit further serious charges and that he would not turn up in court to face if released.

Despite assurances from Ms Ryan that her client would abide by ‘any and all’ bail conditions, Judge Marian O’Leary said she it was with a “heavy heart” that she was refusing bail.

She remanded Mr Dillon in custody pending further directions from the DPP.