Limerick garda warning as woman’s handbag stolen during night out in pub

GARDAI in Limerick are appealing to women to mind their bags and wallets when socialising over the festive season.

The appeal follows an incident on Saturday night during which a bag was taken from a pub in the city centre.

“A lady was enjoying a night out and hung her handbag on a hook next to her, unfortunately in the hustle and bustle of the busy pub, a thief removed her handbag without her noticing the loss until she was ready to go home,” said Sergeant Ber Leetch

Keep your handbags with you at all times, these thieves look like you and I and are very, very quick,” she added.