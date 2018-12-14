Judge requests explanation at delay in Limerick murder case

A JUDGE has requested an explanation for the delay in progressing the case of a Limerick man who is accused of murdering another man at a pub in the city earlier this year.

Mark Crawford, aged 41, of Distillery View, Thomondgate is accused of fatally stabbing Patrick O’Connor during an incident in July.

The 24-year-old was attacked while socialising at his local pub, Fitzgerald’s Bar, on Sexton Street North shortly before midnight on July 7, last.

He died from his injuries at University Hospital Limerick a short time later – sparking a full scale murder investigation.

Mr Crawford appeared in court a number of days later and in October, the Director of Public Prosecutions formally directed that he should be prosecuted on indictment before the Central Criminal Court.

The case has been adjourned a number of times since and during a procedural hearing last week, Sergeant Donal Cronin told Limerick District Court that while “substantial progress” has been made in relation to the book of evidence it is not yet complete.

The case cannot be sent forward for trial until the book of evidence is completed and a copy served on the accused man.

When asked, Sgt Cronin said he was instructed that the book of evidence is “not far off” but that it is unlikely to be completed before Christmas.

“I don’t believe I will have the book on the next date,” he said adding there are certain matters which are yet to be resolved.

“Some matters are outstanding that require attention, they are holding the book up,” he said requesting a two week adjournment of the case.

The sergeant did not elaborate further and no specific details of the matters were relayed to the court.

While barrister Anne Marie Dunne did not oppose the application (for an adjournment), she did query the delay in progressing the case.

”There has been a considerable delay,” she said noting that directions were received from the DPP were received more than two months ago.

Judge Marian O’Leary said she too had concerns and that she would require more information on the next occasion.

“I will require an explanation on the next day” she told Sgt Cronin.

Mr Crawford was remanded in continuing custody pending his next court appearance on Tuesday next – December 18.