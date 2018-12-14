Tributes paid to former Limerick teacher and key figure in JP McManus Pro-Am 

TRIBUTES have been paid to one of the "key figures” of the famous JP McManus Pro-Am who helped raise millions for Limerick and who passed away last week.

Former teacher John Harty, of Castletroy and formerly of Causeway, County Kerry, died peacefully at Milford Care Centre, surrounded by his family, on Friday last.

John, who served as a teacher at Crescent College Comprehensive, was in the early days, a key figure in the JP McManus Pro-Am golf tournament that helped raise millions for charity in Limerick.

John’s funeral, which saw a huge attendance, was held at St Mary Magdalene, Monaleen, followed by the burial Kilmurray Cemetery.

Friends of John fondly remembered him as a very quiet, unassuming man who never hogged the limelight but did an awful lot of work for Limerick.

John will be greatly missed by his loving wife Isobel, children Conor, Sinead (McDonald) Clodagh, Eimear (Davey) and John jnr, his grandchildren Philip, Mark, Caroline, Ben, Calum, Jack, Harry (deceased), Rachel, Kate, Gabriella, John & Annabelle, daughters in-law Eithne & Ludmila, sons in-law Neal and Pete.

Much loved brother of Brendan, Norann (Behan), Joan (O’Connor) (deceased), Eileen (Tarrant), and Gerard. Will be sadly missed by brothers in-law, sisters-in law, nieces, nephews, extended family and his wide circle of friends. Rest in peace.