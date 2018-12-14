Warning as cars stolen in Limerick by thieves who found keys inside homes

DON’T leave car keys where they can be found is the message from Limerick gardai following the theft of several vehicles from outside houses.

In one incident, a house was entered when the home owner left the front door closed but unlocked and left her handbag and keys on the kitchen table while she ran upstairs.

”A thief walked into the house and took her handbag, car keys and then the car,” said Sergeant Ber Leetch.

In another incident, a man entered his home on the Ennis Road and left his car keys on the hall table.

“He went about his business in the house, the front door was closed but unlocked. Less than an hour later he went to get his car keys but they were gone as was his car,” said Sgt Leetch.

“In both of these cases the front door was not locked, it is very important that you lock your doors even while you are in the house.”