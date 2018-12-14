Limerick Business Leader: ‘Bring joy to those around you with a positive attitude’

Tell us a little about the Caherdavin and District Credit Union and its recent growth:

The Caherdavin and District Credit Union now has five offices reaching across the city, offering convenient branch access and opening hours to our members. Our growth was achieved through co-operation and joining with other credit unions. We are now the biggest Limerick based credit union, covering the largest area of the city and some of the county. Our in-branch services are complemented by our online and mobile banking services. Our credit union is open to anyone working, living or in education in Limerick. It is important to remember we are a non-profit organisation, all the money saved with us is reinvested back into our community through loans, support and sponsorship.

What does your role entail?

As chief executive of the largest Limerick-based credit union I see my role as ensuring we maintain the credit union ethos, personal service and care of our community while offering all the products and services of a modern financial institution. We strive to meet the needs of our ever evolving membership. The values and ethos of the Credit Union are unique in the Irish marketplace, no other financial services provider takes the approach we do. Credit unions have been voted number one for customer experience in the 2018 CXi Ireland Customer Experience Report, taking the award for the fourth year running.

Where were you born and raised?

I was born in Limerick and raised in Dooradoyle and am now living in Clonmacken on the Ennis Road.

What is your educational background?

I attended Scoil Carmel Secondary School at the Mount in Limerick and achieved my financial qualifications through University College Dublin. I believe in continuous education and have regularly completed additional courses and achieved qualifications in my chosen career.

How did you get to where you are today?

I started my professional career in banking, after which I moved to my position of chief executive in a Credit Union and have spent the last 20 years in Credit Unions.

Why did you decide to join the Credit Union?

Even 20 years ago the banks had started to lose their ethos and put profit ahead of customers. I admired the Credit Union ethos and wanted to actively and positively contribute to my community and believed joining a credit union was the path for me.

Can you give an inspirational story for how your credit union helped a member when a bank would not?

This happens regularly and this is a recent story that I am delighted to share. A member approached us in need of an urgent large loan for home improvements to build a new room for a parent who now needed care. While they were financially stable, they had a lot of expenses and other loans. We took the time to review their statements and work with them to consolidate their debt and were able to give them the home improvement loan based on this work.

What are your goals for the next 12 months?

With the continuing economic development in Limerick city, Caherdavin and District Credit Union is ideally positioned to offer the necessary financial services and products to the people of Limerick and the business community. Our preparation includes the launch of mortgages and large home improvement loan products, financial services and loan products specifically for the self-employed business and SME sector. We are continuing to work closely with the business owners and leaders of Limerick, with many exciting plans for 2019.

Who do you admire in business?

Rose Hynes, who is the chairman of the Shannon Group. She works tirelessly on behalf of Shannon Airport and the Mid-West region.

In business and life, are you guided by any particular motto?

Be optimistic in everything you do. Believe in the mission and ethos of the credit union and bring joy to those around you with a positive attitude and gratitude for life. We impress upon our staff that we never know what someone else is going through and that sometimes people take their hardships out on us during our interactions.

If we can provide a smile or caring ear during those times, we can lift someone’s spirit and accomplish amazing things. That is our difference as a Credit Union.

Away from work, what are your pastimes and hobbies?

I enjoy gardening and exploring the coastlines of our beautiful country.