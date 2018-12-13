Three youths charged following theft of car from outside Limerick house

A FILE is to be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions in the case of three young men who are charged in connection with the theft of a car from outside a house in Limerick city.

Jason Lillis, aged 19, of Castlebrook, Castletroy; Gary Bermingham, aged 19, also of Castlebrook, Castletroy and John Sheehy, aged 24, of St Munchin’s Avenue, St Mary’s Park, Limerick were arrested a short time after the stolen car was located by gardai near the Markets Field, Garryowen on December 6, last.

During a contested bail hearing, Detective Garda Mark McGauley said it is the State case that Mr Lillis entered a house at Courthouse Lane where he located a handbag which contained the keys to a blue Peugeot car which was parked outside.

A woman and young child were in the house at the time of the burglary.

The car was stolen and Mr Lillis is also accused of stealing a bag containing “expensive camera equipment” from another car which was parked at Peter Street on the same night.

The detective said it will be alleged Mr Lillis was “observed standing beside the (stolen) car” at Markets Field at around 10am the following morning.

He opposed bail saying he had concerns the defendant would not appear in court if released and that he would continue to engage in serious criminality.

Detective Garda Patrick Hogan said it is the State case that Gary Bermingham was a passenger in the Peugeot car sometime after it was stolen and that he was observed near the vehicle when it was located by gardai in Garryowen.

He told Sergeant Donal Cronin it will be alleged John Sheehy was “caught red handed” as he was seen getting out of the stolen car.

Sgt Cronin said it will be State case that all three defendants made admissions following their arrest and that all three were highly intoxicated when encountered by gardai.

While Jason Lillis is charged with burglary, neither Mr Bermingham or Mr Sheehy are charged in relation to the break-in or the theft of the camera equipment.

Judge Marian O’Leary granted bail to Gary Berminghan and John Sheehy subject to them complying with a number of strict conditions.

However, the garda objection in the case of Jason Lillis was upheld and he was remanded in custody pending further directions from the DPP.