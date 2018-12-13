‘Extreme caution’ advised as emergency services deal with Limerick fuel spill

MOTORISTS are being advised to take “extreme caution” after a fuel spill in County Limerick.

Emergency services are dealing with a significant fuel spill on the Limerick/Meanus Rd (R511) through Fedamore, according to AA Roadwatch this Thursday. Extreme caution is advised on that stretch, it says.

Meanwhile, the Caherconlish/Mitchelstown Rd (R513) has now fully reopened at Hospital following a serious collision on Wednesday evening.