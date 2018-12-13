Man attacked and robbed in Limerick while walking with friend

GARDAI in Limerick are seeking witnesses after a young man was attacked while walking in the city.

The man, who is aged in his early 20s, was walking with a friend at Cathedral Place at around 7.15pm last Wednesday, December 5 when they were approached by three males who engaged them in conversation.

“These three males subsequently left via a side street but then reappeared in front of the two young men a few minutes later.

“These three males started to assault one of the young men before removing several items of property from his person including his wallet and his phone,” said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.

“This is a busy area and investigating gardai at Henry Street are looking for any witnesses who may have seen this assault and robbery to please contact,” she added.