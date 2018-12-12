County Limerick based garda accused of ‘groping’ woman

OFFICERS in Dublin are investigating an allegation that a serving County Limerick based garda “groped” a woman in a pub in Temple Bar, according to reports.

Gardai from Pearse Street station in Dublin are investigating the allegation, according to the Irish Independent.

The garda, who is based in County Limerick, was arrested for a public order offence in the aftermath of the incident.

The Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) say the matter has not been referred to them but the incident will be the subject of a wider garda investigation, according to the report.