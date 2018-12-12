Pair face trial over pistol and ammo seized by Limerick gardai targeting organised crime

TWO men who were arrested over the summer during a Limerick garda operation targeting organised crime have been charged with additional, more serious, offences on the instructions of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

John O’Donoghue, aged 30, who has an address at Cliona Park, Moyross and Paul Whelan, aged 25, of Dalgaish Park, Moyross were previously charged with suspicious possession of a loaded 9mm Colt semi-automatic pistol which was located in a car at Park Road, Corbally on July 30, last.

Both men have now been charged with possession of the same weapon on the same date with intent to endanger life under the provisions of the Criminal Justice Act 2006.

Both men also face a third charge of suspicious possession of eight rounds of ammunition.

During a procedural court hearing, gardai sought to amend the original charge to include reference to an ammunition magazine which was also seized by gardai.

All of the charges relate to an incident during which local and national gardai intercepted a silver saloon car shortly before midnight on July 30.

A number of garda vehicles were rammed during the intelligence-led operation when the driver tried to take evasive action.

A pistol and ammunition were found during a subsequent search of the vehicle.

At Limerick District Court last week, Detective Garda Cathal O’Sullivan gave evidence of formally charging John O’Donoghue with the additional charges while Detective Garda Ronan O’Rielly said Paul Whelan made no reply when he was formally charged.

Sergeant Donal Cronin, prosecuting, told the court a file had been prepared for the DPP who has directed trial on indictment in relation to all charges.

He requested an adjournment of the case to facilitate the preparation of the book of evidence.

There was no application for bail and the defendants were remanded in custody pending their next court appearance. Both were granted free legal aid.

If convicted of the more serious charges, the defendants face a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.