Concerns over 'delay' in progressing case of Limerick woman accused of robbery

CONCERNS have been expressed about the delay in progressing the case of woman who is charged in connection with a late-night attack on a group of students.

Winifred O’Donoghue, aged 32, who has an address at St Brendan Street, St Mary’s Park is charged theft and robbery offences relating to an incident at Parnell Street in the early hours of October 17, last.

It is alleged the defendant was one of two women who attacked four students as they were making their way home following a night out.

A male student was struck across the head with a glass bottle while a female student was “swung around” after her hair was grabbed.

During a procedural hearing at Limerick District Court, solicitor Tom Kiely said the matter “doesn’t seem complicated” and he questioned why DPP’s directions were not yet available.

He said his client has been in custody since her arrest shortly after the incident and he submitted the delay in progressing the case is “unreasonable”.

Sergeant Donal Cronin told Judge Marian O’Leary that while the garda investigation file is at an “advanced stage” he did not have directions from the DPP.

Judge O’Leary adjourned the matter to next week adding she will need precise information from gardai, on the next occasion, as to the status of the file .