Limerick gardai appeal to schools to take part in new road safety campaign

GARDAI in Limerick are appealing to primary schools across Limerick to take part in a new campaign to promote road safety.

Teachers and principals are being encouraged to send on images of pupils at their schools who have created artwork to raise awareness on road safety.

“This can be any aspect that a student believes needs to be highlighted, whether it is wearing your seatbelt, reducing your speed, wearing a hi-vis jacket when walking or cycling, not holding a mobile phone when driving, etc.,” said Assistant Commissioner David Sheahan who has responsibility for roads policing across the country.

Schools taking part must email photographs to corporate.communications@garda.ie before midday on Monday next, December 17.

Schools are being reminded to include information such as the school name and details in relation to the class and pupils in the photographs

All images submitted will be posted by An Garda Siochana on its social media platforms and its website by 10am on Wednesday, December 19 next.

As part of the campaign, a participating school will be selected at random to receive a visit from the Garda Dog Unit.

Members of the divisional Roads Policing Unit have been visiting schools across Limerick as part of the campaign.

A roadshow took place at the Crescent Shopping Centre, Dooradoyle on Friday to highlight some of the new technology which is utilised by members of the Roads Policing Unit.