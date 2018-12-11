Limerick man fined after admitting he put illegal diesel into his car

A COUNTY Limerick man put green diesel in to his car at a filling station because he is illiterate, Kilmallock Court heard.

William Harty, of Cratloe Woods, Student Village, Old Cratloe Road pleaded guilty to putting illegal diesel oil in to a vehicle.

Aidan Judge, state solicitor, said Mr Harty was stopped by customs and excise officers at Rich Hill, Ballyvarra on March 16, 2018.

The car was driven by another man and Mr Harty was a passenger, the court heard.

“Mr Harty was interviewed and admitted putting illegal diesel oil in to the vehicle,” said Mr Judge, who added that Mr Harty has one previous conviction for the same offence.

Michael O’Donnell, solicitor for Mr Harty, said his client doesn’t read or write.

“He is illiterate. He made a mistake. He filled it up at the petrol pumps and picked the wrong one. He is married with four children,” said Mr O’Donnell.

Judge Marian O’Leary said she didn’t accept that excuse and fined Mr Harty €3,250 for the offence.