Limerick gardai roll out policing plan for Christmas

ALMOST 30 probationer gardai have been deployed in Limerick city as part of a dedicated Christmas policing plan.

The 27 gardai, who recently graduated from the garda training college, will assist in the policing of the city and will be particpate in Operation Meirle – the high visibility operation, targeting shoplifting in the busy areas of the city.

“I am delighted to welcome the 27 probationer gardaí who have been assigned temporarily to assist in our Christmas management plan this year. The probationers will be deployed over the next few weeks in the city at keys times that have been identified by the garda analysis services. Our aim is to tackle thefts from shop, public order and to help the flow of traffic in the city,” said Chief Superintendent Gerard Roche.

As part of the Christmas policing plan, members from our divisional Roads Policing Unit will be increasing checkpoints targeting drink and drug driving amongst other general road offences.

“There will also be an emphasis on driving the morning after. If you feel like you may still be over the limit the next morning, don’t take the risk by getting behind the wheel. In general, the flow of traffic will increase in the city between now and Christmas and I would ask that where possible, people avail of public transport,” added Chief Supt Roche.

Following the festive season, seven of the probationer gardai will remain in the Limerick division while the remaining 20 will be stationed across the country.