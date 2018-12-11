Limerick council raises money for hurler’s epic ice marathon bid

A COFFEE morning held by Mayor of Limerick City and County James Collins has raised thousands of euro for a suicide awareness campaigner who is running an epic ice marathon.

Former Tipperary hurling star Seamus Hennessy, who has relatives in Ballybrown, is en-route to Antarctica to take part in the event which will start this Thursday.

He has almost raised an incredible €200,000 for the 26-mileevent over a glacier in sub-zero temperatures, which he will run in memory of his mother Josie, who died by suicide when he was aged just 11.

He will be raising money for Pieta House, who have a centre in Mungret.

It was Cllr Sean Lynch who requested Mayor Collins hold the fundraiser, and while Seamus could not be there, as he was en-route to the race, his father Seamus senior, along with friends and family including his aunt Rita from Ballybrown were all at City Hall.

Seamus senior said his son decided to set a €200,000 goal so that 200 people could be helped through Pieta House, on the basis it costs €1,000 to put one person through the service.

“I know Shay would tell youngsters at school that if they are not feeling well, they should try and talk to someone. Don’t keep it to yourself. There is help there – look for it. If one person was able to see the light in that message, it could benefit so many people,” his father explained.

Cllr Lynch said: “For the last five years, Seamus has been going up and down the country to schools and communities raising awareness of how to prevent suicide. Suicide and poor emotional and mental health can be prevented by talking.”

Mayor Collins added: “If we can help in a small way by having a coffee and a donut, that’s great. But it pales into insignificance when you consider what Seamus is doing, running an ice-marathon. It just shows the level of commitment and dedication to choose such an onerous task as your fundraiser.

“If he’s going to ask people to donate, he was going to pick something which took him out of his comfort zone – running a marathon in freezing temperatures does this!”

Midfielder Seamus is a former All-Ireland winner, and has also won titles at under-21 level both provincially and nationally, as well as at minor level.

To donate, visit https://ie.gofundme.com/runningforjosie, or telephone 087-4188930.