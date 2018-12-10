Butler in the Buff Limerick proves a big hit but ‘no camera phones allowed’

FIRST there was the naked chef, now there is a naked butler.

A new Facebook page called Butler in the Buff Limerick was set-up at the start of the month. It’s a chance to get your home cleaned for Christmas by someone in their birthday suit.

“Why not treat yourself? I will come to your home and will cook / clean / dust / hoover - do whatever household chores you see fit for 30 minutes while in the buff!” he wrote.

“Get your house cleaned while you enjoy the view,” they add.

It costs €50 for 30 minutes and is available in the city and county. There are two provisos – no group sessions or camera phones allowed.

The post has received 184 comments and 59 shares to date. Mr Butler in the Buff Limerick has been taken aback with the response.

“To the people who have messaged me with enquiries / booking requests / about pics please be patient, I will respond to you all over the coming days. I've a lot going on at the mo but I’ll get there. I wasn't expecting to be so popular,” he wrote.

One person wrote, “We need pics to see what's really on offer”. While another said, “The boom is back”. One lady joked, "” might get him to do the windows. Poor lad be freezing up on a ladder in this weather.”