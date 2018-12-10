Woman arrested and charged by Limerick gardai with multiple thefts from cars

A WOMAN has been arrested and charged by gardai in Limerick in connection with a series of thefts from cars.

Gardai confirmed that a woman in her 20s has been arrested and charged following thefts from cars that occurred on Saturday, December 8 in the Rhebogue area of Limerick.

“The incidents took place in the early hours of December 8 and following preliminary investigations, a suspect was arrested on December 9, brought to Henry Street Garda Station and has since been charged to appear before the courts at a later date,” said a spokesperson.

Speaking at Henry Street Garda Station, Divisional Crime Officer Sgt Ber Leech said: “Wherever you park your car, we would always advise you to take your property with you and ensure the car is locked, alarmed and parked in a secure, well-lit location. If you are out shopping at Christmas, don’t leave bags of shopping on the back seat of the car for everyone to see.

“The most important thing is to make sure the car is locked. Over the last few years, approximately 1 in every 3 vehicles that has property stolen from it was left unlocked.”