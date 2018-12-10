€175,000 funding boost for historic County Limerick town

THE TOWN of Kilmallock has been awarded a cut of this year’s €1 million Historic Towns Initiative.

Limerick City and County Council received €175,000 for the conservation of the town’s medieval castle walls and establishment of a new pathway along the western defences of the town.

The other five towns given a share of the grant were: Kells, Co Meath, Portlaoise, Co Laois, Ballinrobe, Co. Mayo, Carrick-on-Suir, Co Tipperary, and Youghal Co. Cork each gaining bursaries ranging from €110,000 to €185,000.

Chairman of the Heritage Council, Michael Parsons, commented: “Programmes such as this rely on the commitment and unity of local communities and businesses in caring for their historic town.

“With support from local and national government we can use heritage to improve the quality of life for all in our historic towns,” Mr Parsons concluded.

Limerick towns and villages can apply for next year’s initiative online at heritagecouncil.ie until Friday, February 8 2019.